WINNIPEG -- A joint investigation between RCMP detachments in Falcon Beach, Steinbach, and Lac du Bonnet has resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen property.

RCMP said on Monday officers travelled to the Hadashville, Man. area, where they had heard there was stolen goods.

Police found a stolen semi-tractor along with a stolen trailer loaded with brand new Can-Am products, including eight side-by-sides and four quads. Police said during the investigation, another stolen cube van was also located.

Terrence Broesky and Willian Pachniowski, both in their 30s, are facing several theft-related charges. The Mounties said they are continuing to investigate to determine the involvement of two additional males who were arrested during the recovery of stolen goods.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.





Manitoba RCMP located a stolen cube van near Hadashville, Man. on Jan. 27, 2020. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

