WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Jones beaten 9-2 by Wrana in wild opening draw of Players' Championship

    Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones directs her teammates as they play Team Manitoba-Cameron at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones directs her teammates as they play Team Manitoba-Cameron at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Jennifer Jones's final tournament as part of a four-player team got off to a rocky start with a six-end 9-2 loss to Sweden's Isabella Wrana on Tuesday at the Grand Slam of Curling's season-ending Players' Championship.

    Winnipeg's Jones, who started with the hammer, scored twice in the first end before Wrana scored the next nine points, capping the match with a four-point sixth end.

    Jones announced earlier this season that she is stepping away from the four-player game, ending a career that includes six national championships, two world titles, an Olympic gold medal and 17 Grand Slam victories.

    The opening draw featured several lopsided matches. Scotland's Bruce Mouat blanked Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 9-0 and Ross Whyte beat James Craik 6-1 in an all-Scottish showdown.

    Kim Eunjung of South Korea scored two points in the eighth for a 4-3 win over Switzerland's Xenia Schwaller in the lone competitive result.

    In the second draw, world champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa opened strong with a 7-1 win over Italy's Stefania Constantini.

    On a day when multi-point steals seemed the norm, Homan had a steal of three in the sixth end before the Italians conceded.

    Elsewhere, Calgary's Kevin Koe defeated Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 6-3, Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone 6-4 and South Korea's Gim Eun-ji edged Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 5-4 after a steal of one in an extra end.

    A final draw was scheduled for Wednesday.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News