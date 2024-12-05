Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
The data on the legal ruling that requires governments to support essential services for First Nations children’s well-being was shared with CTV News Winnipeg by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). It shows there has also been a sharp spending increase so far this fiscal year.
Since its inception in 2016, the ISC numbers show $6.44 billion dollars was spent on Jordan’s Principle requests nationally.
Nationally, more than $1.6 billion has been spent on approved and committed Jordan’s Principle requests between April 1 and Sept. 30 this fiscal year. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the total Jordan’s Principle spending in Canada was $540 million.
Nearly one-third of the current year’s spending has gone to applicants from Manitoba, an approved $515 million.
Jordan’s Principle is a legal ruling named after Jordan River Anderson, a young boy from the Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba. It ensures First Nations children have access to support they need and can include health, social, educational, mental health, dental, and medical equipment. A tribunal reviews individual and group requests and must review them within an expedited timeframe.
In the nearly eight years Jordan’s Principle has been in effect, there have also been more than 7.8 million requests for funding.
Jordan’s Principle requests nationally, expended and committed from April 2019 - Sept. 30, 2024. (Indigenous Services Canada)
Jordan’s Principle in Crisis: AFN
On Thursday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse, along with other First Nations leaders from Manitoba, will be voicing their concerns about Jordan’s Principle funding.
The group included Acting Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee, and AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Willie Moore.
“No child should face delay, denial, or gaps in services to administrative red tape. A long-term reform agreement is an urgent priority to make sure First Nations children receive the care and services they need and deserve,” said Moore.
The group highlighted challenges First Nations face when trying to access those essential services for children and the need for sustainable funding to uphold Jordan’s Principle.
“The federal governments failure to address growing Jordan’s Principle backlog adds financial strain on First Nations leadership forcing them into difficult position to provide essential services despite limited resources," said Kennedy.
Jordan’s Principle requests in Manitoba expended and committed from April 2019 - Sept. 30, 2024. (Indigenous Services Canada)
Federal response to expenditures
In an email statement from Nov. 28, an Indigenous Services Canada spokesperson said each request is reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
“Each situation is unique and therefore funding can vary greatly from region to region or year to year, depending on the individual needs of First Nations children that may arise at any time, and the associated cost of funding the different products or services that are approved,” the spokesperson wrote.
When asked if there were any places at risk of running out of its budgeted funds, the spokesperson said requests continue to be funded for Indigenous Services Canada regional offices.
-With files from CTV's Alex Karpa and Michelle Gerwing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Health insurance CEO's wife says threats received prior to fatal shooting
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
BREAKING B.C. officials monitoring tsunami threat after 7.0M earthquake off California
Emergency management officials in British Columbia say they are monitoring for any potential tsunami threats after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
Earthquake strikes off California; tsunami warning issued
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning for parts of California and Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the U.S. Pacific coast on Thursday.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
Regina
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Increased RCMP presence continues on White Bear First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes continues to investigate the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation.
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa, Alberta announce $162M rare disease drug agreement
Alberta has entered a $162-million agreement with the federal government to provide access to drugs for rare diseases.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt in Cold Lake
A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to take a six-year-old girl from a Cold Lake restaurant.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial for CTV Calgary broadcaster Darrel Janz
Please join us for a special presentation of the celebration of life for Darrel Janz, a longtime Calgary broadcaster who died last month.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
Here's how much Calgary housing prices are expected to increase by the end of 2025
Calgary’s real estate prices are expected to continue to increase next year, according to a recent market forecast.
Toronto
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
'Enough is enough:' Doug Ford says municipalities will be given 'enhanced tools' to respond to encampments
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising new legislation to target homeless encampments around the province and is threatening to use the notwithstanding clause to get it done.
-
What are your grocery bills like? How do you manage them with rising costs? We want to hear from you
The average Canadian family of four is expected to spend about $800 more on groceries next year, according to a new report.
Ottawa
-
Bank Street to re-open in Findlay Creek on Friday
Some relief is on the way for southeast-end commuters who have dealt with a significant detour for the last six months, says an Ottawa councillor.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snow fall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
The majority of 17-month-old babies in Quebec use a screen every day: study
Screens have found their way into families and are now an integral part of everyday life. Even under the age of two, babies in Quebec are using screens every day. Toddlers from low-income households use screens more frequently, according to a report by the Quebec statistics institute (ISQ) published on Thursday.
-
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Atlantic
-
Weather update: Conditions in the Maritimes change Thursday night
In the thick of a mix of snow and rain, accompanied in some cases by high winds, the Maritimes will see a change in weather conditions Thursday night into Friday.
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Police search for Halifax bank robber who fled on bike
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a city bank.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. officials monitoring tsunami threat after 7.0M earthquake off California
Emergency management officials in British Columbia say they are monitoring for any potential tsunami threats after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
B.C. launches review of 911 services after complaints about costs, transparency
British Columbia is launching a review of the province's 911 emergency service after complaints about escalating costs and lack of transparency.
-
B.C. artist fills front yard with towering stone sculptures
You may notice the swirling symbol that he “painted” with a power-washer on the sidewalk first.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. officials monitoring tsunami threat after 7.0M earthquake off California
Emergency management officials in British Columbia say they are monitoring for any potential tsunami threats after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
B.C. launches review of 911 services after complaints about costs, transparency
British Columbia is launching a review of the province's 911 emergency service after complaints about escalating costs and lack of transparency.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 50 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 50 centimetres likely.
-
Crews attend 2 separate tractor-trailer collisions on Hwy 11
Heavy tow equipment was called to two separate collisions involving tractor-trailers Wednesday evening along Highway 11 as snow squalls picked up through the area making driving conditions messy.
-
Barrie mayor applauds Ford's pledge to help deal with homeless encampments in public spaces
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is applauding Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his pledge to back municipalities dealing with homeless encampments in public spaces.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
London
-
Digital billboard comes loose over Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews on scene at Veterans Memorial Parkway near Gore Road for a large digital billboard came loose from an overpass and is hanging down blocking traffic.
-
Teen charged in connection to Ingersoll school fire
Oxford OPP have charged a teenager in connection to a recent school fire in Ingersoll.
-
Conditions deteriorate, road closures and hydro outages reported
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.