Joy Sul re-elected as mayor of St. Andrews

Joy Sul will return to the office of mayor of St. Andrews after a turbulent first term.

Sul was been re-elected as mayor of the rural municipality located north of Winnipeg, collecting 60 per cent of the vote.

Sul was first elected mayor in 2018 with nearly 63 per cent of the vote, but faced a rocky tenure in the office. A political dispute in 2019 led to a majority of council voting to strip key responsibilities from her. She has previously alleged the decision was due to discrimination, while opposing councillors said it was the result of a culture of bullying and disrespect.

Sul beat opponent and former councillor John Preun – one of the councillors who was appointed chair of council after Sul was removed from the position.

With four more years ahead of her as mayor, Sul previously told CTV News she wants to bring reform to council and address seniors' housing in the RM.

"The biggest thing is St. Andrews is a gorgeous wonderful municipality with wonderful residents. We have to look at senior housing. We have been very good at looking at recreation for the young, but this also has to include the seniors," she said.