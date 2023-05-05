Jubilee construction to begin on Monday, lane closures to last through summer

A major road renewal project on Jubilee Avenue is expected to start on Monday, leading to lane closures which will last throughout the summer months.

Depending on the weather, the city confirmed the pavement renewal project will get underway on Jubilee Avenue on May 8.

The project will see Jubilee completely reconstructed with new concrete pavement, curbs and sidewalks between Pembina Highway and Cockburn Street.

During this time, only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction with some short-term single direction closures on off-peak times for paving.

The city said Cockburn Street South will close from Jubilee to Churchill Drive for the duration of construction.

According to the project details, the city is planning temporary traffic calming devices in the surrounding neighbourhood streets to deter drivers from shortcutting.

As for Transit users, the city says bus services will be maintained, though there may be temporary stop closures or relocations and detours.

The closures are expected to last until October.

More details about the project can be found online.