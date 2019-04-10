A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench justice has ruled a fire, which destroyed the Home Hardware store in Neepawa, Man. more than four years ago, was deliberately set.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the store's owner against his insurance company for not providing coverage.

The owner has now been ordered to repay the insurance company tens of thousands of dollars.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2015 the Neepawa Home Hardware and four apartments above the store went up in flames, destroying the building and its contents.

The Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner ruled the blaze originated in the attic but couldn't determine an exact cause of the fire.

The court decision states Economical Insurance denied more than $3 million dollars in insurance coverage, alleging the fire was deliberately set.

That prompted the store's owner Patrick Guilbert of Guilbert Enterprises to file a lawsuit in October 2015 against the company to get the insurance money.

Late last month, the lawsuit was dismissed by Queen's Bench Justice David Kroft.

In a written decision dated Mar. 21, Kroft stated, "Taking all the evidence into account, which in this case is mostly circumstantial, motive, opportunity, and incendiary cause are established. Economical has proved, on a balance of probabilities, Guilbert started the fire – a clear breach of the plaintiffs' contractual and statutory obligations to Economical."

The decision has no impact on a separate police investigation into the fire which was previously completed. The RCMP said no charges were laid and the file is closed.

In his decision Kroft accepted expert evidence given by engineer Norbert Karl Becker who was called by Economical to testify to the cause and origin of the fire.

Kroft noted Becker found that the timing, area of origin and rapid spread of the fire are consistent with an incendiary fire.

Kroft ruled there was opportunity for Guilbert to start the fire, based on witness testimony from former employees which he found as fact.

"On the day of the fire, Guilbert removed personal items from the building,” Kroft wrote. "Guilbert was alone in the building from 6:05 p.m. to 6:09 p.m."

In the decision Kroft noted Guilbert conceded financial motive at trial because the business was failing.

"During its early years, business was good for Enterprises. However, by at least 2014, Enterprises was experiencing difficulties. By the time of the fire on February 25, 2015, Enterprises was in financial straits,” Kroft wrote.

Justice Kroft allowed a counterclaim filed by Economical and ordered Guilbert to pay the insurance company nearly $650, 000 -- that's the amount Economical paid under the policy to two credit unions for mortgages taken out by Enterprises and the cleanup costs associated with the fire.

When reached by phone Guilbert's lawyer said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the decision.

CTV News also requested comment from Guilbert via phone and through his lawyer but so far Guilbert hasn't responded.

The decision notes a trial judge is not precluded from reaching a different conclusion than investigators about the cause of a fire.