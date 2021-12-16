Judge dismisses Shelly Glover’s legal challenge of Manitoba PC Leadership Election results

Shelly Glover’s legal challenge of the results of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party leadership has been dismissed.

Justice James Edmond made his ruling Friday afternoon, one week after a court challenge was heard in Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench.

Glover, who lost by 363 votes to Heather Stefanson on Oct. 30, challenged the results of the election, claiming there were irregularities in the vote count. Stefanson was sworn in as Manitoba’s first female premier days later.

Glover’s lawyer Dave Hill told Edmond during the hearing on Dec. 10 that there are many unanswered questions about the PC leadership vote count, the results should be thrown out and a new vote should be held.

PC Party Lawyer Harley Schachter said the leadership election was fair.

A written decision will be available next week.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and The Canadian Press