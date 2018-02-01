At just 15 years old, Tina Fontaine's body was found wrapped in a duvet cover when it was pulled from the Red River in August 2014.

The duvet was a focal point of the Raymond Cormier second-degree murder trial. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown believes the duvet and a truck were used to dispose of Fontaine's body. A forensic expert testified he tested DNA — hairs from the duvet and samples from a Ford F-150 truck. The expert told court Cormier was excluded as a match on all the samples.

Later in the day, witness Ida Beardy told the jury Cormier lived in a tent in her back yard the summer before Fontaine's death. She said he used a blanket with red and green patterns on it.

Court heard after Fontaine's death, Winnipeg Police showed Beardy a picture of a blanket. Beardy says she recognized it as one of the blankets Cormier used in her backyard.

"Sent shivers up my spine and it still does," said Beardy.

During portions of her testimony, Beardy would look towards Cormier. She insulted him on at least three occasions.

A second witness slinked down in the witness box behind a computer monitor, telling the court she did not want to make eye contact with Cormier.

The judge warned the witnesses to be polite and answer questions posed. The judge also told the jury to disregard any allegations made by the witnesses.

The trial resumes Friday.