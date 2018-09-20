A judge has ordered the City of Winnipeg to hear an application for the Fulton Grove development.

The project in the Parker Lands along the BRT line would see hundreds of housing units on 47 acres.

A report before city council says the rezoning application for the development should not be considered because it lacks details.

A judge has disagreed, ruling a city committee must hold a hearing on Nov. 13, saying this has dragged on for five years with no progress.

Still, city council is set to vote on the report that would see the hearing denied.

Even though the judge's decision has been made, council would not allow the developer, Andrew Marquess and his lawyer to address the report, over advice the matter is still before the courts.

Marquess' lawyer Dave Hill says if council endorses the report, the city can expect a lawsuit.