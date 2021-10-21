Judge rules Manitoba’s public health orders were necessary, reasonable and justified

As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs

The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

Official: Narrative of riders filming train rape is false

The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and "filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police" is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward.

