WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba judge wants more information before approving any next steps for a Winnipeg home building company that went into interim receivership late last year.

Fine Haus Building Company has 20 homes at various stages of construction it's unable to complete.

A first report filed in court on Friday by the interim receiver, now managing the company’s affairs, seeks approval to continue construction on two unfinished homes on Briarfield Court in Niverville, Man.

During a hearing held Monday morning, Queen’s Bench Justice David Kroft told court he wants a better understanding of where Fine Haus stands financially before he can approve any further action.

“You’re asking permission to go ahead with home construction,” Kroft told court. “I don’t have a good enough picture on how that’ll be funded. Are you paying trades and out of what?"

“I don’t understand the picture.”

Kroft told court he also has concerns not all of the affected parties were properly notified about Monday’s hearing.

“I look at this as a very serious matter and I’m sure you do but the normal material is not before me,” Kroft told a lawyer representing both the interim receiver and Fortunella Sevilla, the Fine Haus director who requested the company be placed in receivership.

Information in the interim receiver’s first report states a Steinbach construction company was hired to investigate work done by Fine Haus on the unfinished homes.

The report notes temporary heaters and other security measures have been put in place to protect at least four unfinished homes on Briarfield Court in Niverville.

“Properties were also analyzed to determine the costs to complete unfinished units,” the report said. “Deadbolt locks were changed, and, in some instances, door entrances were boarded up to prevent unwanted access.”

The report goes on to say that in one case a buyer is terminating their agreement with Fine Haus and, if finished, their home could be put up for sale.

In another case, it says if a home is completed it could generate equity for the estate but only if the builders’ liens placed on the home can be reduced through negotiation.

"The interim receiver and its legal counsel will suggest a meeting be held with all affected parties in an attempt to settle the matters." the report states.

The interim receiver's report also says one of the company's assets, a show home Fine Haus owned in Lorette, Man., has been sold.

Speaking in court, one of the affected home buyers expressed frustration with the court process.

"What did these people do? They bought homes,” Chidera Mbanefo told Kroft. “They do not understand what is going on. They are lost. People are giving up."

Kroft told the receiver and its lawyer communication with the affected buyers is appropriate.

No new date has been set for the case to continue and at this point, it's unclear when the matter will be back in front of a judge.