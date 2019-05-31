

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into allegations raised against members of the Winnipeg Police Service in a recent court decision.

The IIU said it was told Thursday by the police service of a judgement dated May 27 that contained details of an incident at a Winnipeg hotel on Dec. 6, 2014, including allegations of “misleading justice and the use of excessive force.”

The IIU said some of the alleged offences fall under its mandate to investigate while others allow for the police watchdog to use its discretion, “…but, in the circumstances, the civilian director has determined that public interest demands an independent investigation be conducted.”

The IIU is not releasing any further details at this time.

