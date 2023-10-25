WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Junior Varsity finals are set as playoffs get underway for high school football

    Oak Park and St. Paul's battle in the semi finals with Oak Park coming out on top 21-6. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Oak Park and St. Paul's battle in the semi finals with Oak Park coming out on top 21-6. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

    The playoffs have arrived for Winnipeg high school football and the second season began with Junior Varsity action.

    Starting with JV 9, Winnipeg's Vincent Massey is headed to the finals after getting by Steinbach 22-15.

    They will be facing Grant Park, who grabbed the 27-6 victory against Brandon's Vincent Massey.

    Moving to the Grade 12 side, Dakota thumped Miles Mac 52-0, while Oak Park secured the 21-6 win over St. Paul's.

    The finals will take place next week, with both games happening at IG Field. Both games are on Nov. 1, with the JV 9 final starting at 5 p.m., while JV 12 will go at 8 p.m.

    Playoff action will continue Thursday with quarter final matchups for both AAA and AAAA.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News