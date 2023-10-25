Junior Varsity finals are set as playoffs get underway for high school football

The playoffs have arrived for Winnipeg high school football and the second season began with Junior Varsity action.

Starting with JV 9, Winnipeg's Vincent Massey is headed to the finals after getting by Steinbach 22-15.

They will be facing Grant Park, who grabbed the 27-6 victory against Brandon's Vincent Massey.

Moving to the Grade 12 side, Dakota thumped Miles Mac 52-0, while Oak Park secured the 21-6 win over St. Paul's.

The finals will take place next week, with both games happening at IG Field. Both games are on Nov. 1, with the JV 9 final starting at 5 p.m., while JV 12 will go at 8 p.m.

Playoff action will continue Thursday with quarter final matchups for both AAA and AAAA.