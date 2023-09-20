Junior Varsity teams meet up in Winnipeg's high school football league

Here is a look at the scores in Winnipeg's high school football league Wednesday.

On the JV 9 schedule, the Grant Park Pirates topped Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings 23 to 18. Meanwhile, Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans beat the Crocus Plains Plainsmen 27 to 12.

The St. Paul's Crusaders shut out the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes 29 to 0 in the JV 12 division, while the Dakota Lancers won their game against the Oak Park Raiders 44 to 12.

The Winnipeg high school football continues tomorrow. A full schedule of the games can be found on the league's website.