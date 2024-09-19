Junior varsity teams take over gridiron for third week of football season

Gridirons around Manitoba were busy Wednesday night, hosting seven junior varsity high school football games in week three of the high school football season.

The John Taylor Collegiate Pipers were dominant, downing the Sturgeon Heights Collegiate Huskies 64-8 at home.

The Steinbach Regional Sabres also commanded a decisive win, blanking the River East Kodiaks 28-0. There was another shutout at Oak Park High School, as the Raiders downed the Dakota Collegiate Lancers 14-0.

The Grant Park Pirates prevailed in their game against the West Kildonan Collegiate Wolverines 27-6, while the Crocus Plains Plainsmen nearly doubled up the Maples Maruaders 41-21.

In the final games of the night, the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes topped the Vincent Massey Vikings 22-13, and the St. Paul Crusaders pulled out a narrow victory over the Vincent Massey Trojans 27-26.

This week’s senior varsity games are set for Thursday.