The fate of a Wolseley woman accused of killing her neighbour is now in the hands of a jury.

Brenda Schuff has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Judy Kenny.

Kenny, 54, was found dead in the kitchen of her Camden Place home in the early morning hours of April 10, 2017. She had been beaten, stomped, and stabbed 23 times.

Court has heard the two women were not previously known to each other but ended up at Kenny’s home after Schuff went outside to help Kenny look for a missing dog.

Schuff’s lawyers have argued for a not-guilty verdict because they say their client was acting in self-defence after Kenny started making biting motions at Schuff and Schuff noticed Kenny had a knife.

The Crown argued Schuff was acting out of anger and committed second-degree murder due to the number and nature of wounds inflicted on Kenny.

Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Saull instructed jurors they can return one of three verdicts: guilty, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.