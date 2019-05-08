A jury has found Brett Overby guilty of second degree murder in the August 2016 death of 21-year-old Christine Wood.

Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Chris Martin instructed jurors they could return one of two verdicts: guilty of second degree murder or the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Overby, 32, admitted to killing Wood of Bunibonibee Cree Nation in the basement of his Burrows Avenue home in Winnipeg and burying her body near a farmer’s field east of Dugald, Man.

Overby testified Wood came at him with a knife in his basement in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2016 and that he “blacked out” and “snapped.” Overby told the jury the next thing he remembered is seeing Wood lying in a pool of blood. He testified he doesn’t remember how it happened.

Court heard Wood died of extensive sharp and blunt-force trauma.

Overby denied knowing Wood and any involvement in her disappearance in a videotaped interview with detectives in January 2017.

The jury heard evidence that Overby and Wood met on the online dating website Plenty Of Fish hours before Wood was killed.

Wood’s remains were discovered seven months after her disappearance in June 2017 by a farmer checking crops.

Winnipeg police traced activity on Wood’s Facebook account on the day she died to the Wi-Fi in Overby’s home.

Second degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence and a parole ineligibility period of between 10 and 25 years.

Justice Martin will decide at a later date when Overby will become eligible for parole.