A jury has found Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, guilty of second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Winnipeg Transit operator Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Fraser died of multiple stab wounds nearly two years ago.

He became involved in an altercation with Thomas in the early morning hours of Feb.14, 2017 which started on his bus and ended outside the vehicle on the University of Manitoba campus.

Thomas sat quiet in the prisoner's box as the jury foreperson read out the guilty verdict.

Members of Fraser's family could be seen comforting each other in the courtroom following the decision.

Second degree murder comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison and a period of parole ineligibility of between 10 and 25 years.

Thomas's lawyer argued during the trial he was acting in self-defence.

The Crown argued stabbing someone six times isn't a reasonable response for being forced off a bus.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal will decide on Thomas's parole.

A sentencing date hasn't been set but the matter will return to court in mid-February.