A jury of eight women and four men started hearing evidence Monday morning in a high profile murder trial.

Raymond Cormier, 55, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine.

It's been almost four years since the body of the 15-year-old Indigenous teenager was discovered in the Red River near the Alexander Docks.

Fontaine's family came to court with the teen's great aunt, Thelma Favel, who was called as the Crown's first witness.

The jury heard Fontaine lived with Favel in Powerview, Man. until leaving for what was supposed to be a one-week trip to Winnipeg in the summer of 2014 to see her biological mother and younger siblings.

She never returned to Favel's home.

Fontaine's body was discovered by a passerby in the Red River on Aug. 17 of 2014.

Under direct examination by the Crown, Favel described her great niece to jurors as "sparkling. She was such a happy girl, polite, always trying to make everyone's spirits lift."

In his opening statement Crown attorney Jim Ross told the jury Fontaine used drugs and alcohol in Winnipeg and associated with crystal meth users.

"While these things can be very dangerous we do not believe they are what killed her," Ross told jurors.

Jurors heard the Crown will introduce evidence that Fontaine and Cormier were friends and that she knew him as Sebastian.

With Favel on the stand, the Crown played a recording of a 911 call from Aug. 6, 2014 which it says was made by Fontaine regarding a stolen truck.

"911 what's the address of your emergency?"

"Hey, I'd like to report a blue truck that was stolen earlier today," the caller told 911.

"Okay and do you know who stole it," the 911 dispatcher responded.

"This guy named Sebastian," the caller said. "He's my friend and he stole it earlier today."

Favel held her hands over her face crying as the recording played telling jurors it was Fontaine's voice.

The Crown told the jury evidence will show Fontaine and Cormier had "a falling out" and that Cormier wanted to sleep with Fontaine until he found out she was 15.

"There will be evidence Mr. Cormier had a sexual interest in the child," Ross told jurors.

The jury also heard the Crown will also introduce evidence that shows Cormier had the same type of duvet cover wrapped around Fontaine's body and had a truck reported stolen by Fontaine in the 911 call

"It is the Crown's theory that duvet cover and the truck were the means used to put Tina Fontaine's body in the river," Ross explained to the jury.

He told court the Crown plans to introduce police wiretap evidence. However, Ross told jurors not to expect an episode of CSI because time and the river washed away any DNA evidence from Fontaine's body.

"This is not a case that can be proven or disproven by forensics,” he said.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks and continues on Tuesday.