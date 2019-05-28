The Crown and defence lawyers gave closing submissions Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a barrel filled with chemicals behind a Winnipeg home, a case prosecutors argued is about control.

Perez Cleveland, 46, has pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 2016 death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

In their closing submission Crown attorneys Chris Vanderhooft and Breta Passler argued Barrett’s death was no accident and Cleveland was responsible.

“The accused clearly intended to assault Ms. Barrett. He had her in the basement for days,” Passler told jurors. “We say he’s guilty of first-degree murder.”

“In the circumstances, her death could not have been unexpected. It was clear Mr. Cleveland was reckless as to whether she died or not.”

Court has previously heard Cleveland was in a relationship with Barrett and four other women and they all lived together in the same house.

Citing testimony provided by other women who lived in the home, the Crown argued Barrett was beaten for several days in the basement of a Waverley Heights home, left the home briefly before she was found in an unusable car in the yard and returned to the home where Cleveland resumed his assault on Barrett in the laundry room.

“Mr. Cleveland poured water on her and used a Taser on her,” Passler told jurors. “Jennifer Barrett did not revive.”

“Then, Mr. Cleveland put Jennifer Barrett’s body into a plastic tote and moved it into the garage.”

The Crown argued Cleveland caused Barrett’s death and then asked two other women in the house to dispose of her remains.

The Crown has alleged Cleveland controlled the women through abuse and drugs and suggested the beating of Barrett was consistent with Cleveland’s behaviour when he accused other women of cheating on him.

Passler told the jury Barrett was physically and psychologically confined in the home.

“His motive was jealousy for an affair he believed Ms. Barrett was having,” Passler told jurors. “Mr. Cleveland had a great deal of power over the women in that house and he abused that power.”

Defence lawyer Steve Brennan told jurors there are no witnesses who saw the accused beat or strike the victim in the laundry room as has been alleged, suggesting another woman who lived in the home may be responsible for Barrett’s death.

“In my submission, you are going to have to carefully consider the role Jessica Reid played,” Brennan told jurors. “She and Jennifer may have been at odds.”

“You heard evidence this involved jealousy issues, that Jessica was jealous of Jennifer.”

Brennan told the jury, on a whole of the evidence, there’s a substantial reasonable doubt as to whether Cleveland caused Barrett’s death.

“Even if you find the accused had some involvement, I say this is nothing more than an unintentional killing, perhaps an accident,” Brennan told the jury, adding that even if they accept the core arguments made by the Crown, “I say to you that he is guilty of nothing more than manslaughter.”

Manitoba Court of Queen’s Chief Justice Glenn Joyal will deliver legal instructions to the jury Wednesday afternoon before it begins deliberations.