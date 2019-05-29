The legal fate of a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a barrel in the backyard of a Waverley Heights home is now in the hands of a jury.

Perez Cleveland, 46, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2016 death of Jennifer Barrett, 42.

Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal delivered legal instructions to jurors Wednesday afternoon before they started deliberating.

“Your task is to determine whether Crown counsel has proven Perez Cleveland guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Joyal explained to the jury.

The jury can return one of four verdicts: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

To return a guilty verdict for first-degree murder Joyal instructed jurors they will have to be satisfied Cleveland caused or significantly contributed to Barrett’s death, caused her death unlawfully, had the state of mind for murder, unlawfully forcibly confined Barrett while causing her death and actively participated in the killing of Barrett.

Joyal told court if the jury isn’t satisfied forcible confinement and death were part of the same series of events they may find Cleveland guilty of second-degree murder if they determine he had the state of mind for murder.

Joyal instructed jurors if they aren’t satisfied Cleveland actively participated in Barrett’s death, they may also find him guilty of second-degree murder if they determine the forcible confinement and death took place at the same time.

The jury may find Cleveland guilty of manslaughter if they aren’t satisfied he had the state of mind for murder.

The jury may find him not guilty if they aren’t satisfied he caused or significantly contributed to Barrett’s death.

The Crown has argued Cleveland, who court heard was in a relationship with Barrett and four other women with whom he shared the home, intended to assault Barrett due to jealousy because he believed she was having an affair.

Citing testimony provided by other women who lived in the home, the Crown argued Barrett was beaten for several days in the basement of the home, left the home briefly before she was found in an inoperable car in the yard and returned to the home where Cleveland resumed his assault on Barrett in the laundry room before she fell over.

“Mr. Cleveland poured water on her and used a Taser on her,” Crown attorney Breta Passler told jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. “Jennifer Barrett did not revive.”

“Then, Mr. Cleveland put Jennifer Barrett’s body into a plastic tote and moved it into the garage.”

The Crown argued Cleveland caused Barrett’s death and then asked two other women in the house to dispose of her remains.

Court heard a precise medical cause of death could not be determined due to the advanced state of decomposition of Barrett’s body.

Defence lawyer Steve Brennan told jurors they should be very cautious about accepting details of the women’s testimony at face value.

Brennan argued there are no witnesses who saw the accused beat or strike the victim in the laundry room as has been alleged, suggesting another woman who lived in the home may be responsible for Barrett’s death.

“In my submission, you are going to have to carefully consider the role Jessica Reid played,” Brennan told jurors. “She and Jennifer may have been at odds.”

“You heard evidence this involved jealousy issues, that Jessica was jealous of Jennifer.”

Joyal gave special instructions regarding the testimony given by Reid and another one of the women, Holley Sullivan.

“The testimony from these two witnesses must be approached with great care and caution,” Joyal told jurors. “You have heard that each of these two witnesses were involved in the taking of crystal meth during the course of their relationship with Perez Cleveland, including up to and following the death of Jennifer Barrett in August 2016.”

“You also heard Holley Sullivan has a criminal record. She’s currently serving a sentence for accessory after the fact in relation to her having accepted responsibility for her involvement in the disposal of Jennifer Barrett’s body following Jennifer Barrett’s death in August 2016.”

Court heard Reid is awaiting trial on similar charges.

Joyal instructed jurors to look for confirmatory evidence when considering the testimony of Sullivan and Reid during deliberations unless they find that testimony is trustworthy.

“You may rely upon it even if it’s not confirmed by other evidence.”