WINNIPEG -- The family of a missing man last seen in Winnipeg's North End is desperately searching for any leads on his whereabouts.

According to the family, Amninder Grewal went missing Thursday evening. He was last seen at Kildonan Place; his family said he was there to pay a phone bill. Grewal then took a cab from the mall to the North End and hasn't been seen since.

"It's unusual," said Jashandeep Sangha, Grewal's cousin. "He usually comes home if he goes out or anything, right? So, at the moment, we are unsure."

Grewal's extended family and friends spent Monday afternoon canvassing the Point Douglas area, hoping for any information on the 31-year-old's location.

"At the moment, we haven't got many details, so we are just walking around trying to find any sort of details about him," said Sangha.

Winnipeg police released a photo of Grewal on Monday, describing him as five-foot-eleven, with a thin build, short black hair, full beard and brown eyes.

Grewal's family describes him as loving and caring.

"It's very tough, especially not getting any details," Sangha said. "We are just trying to stay positive and hope for the best."

The amount of help they have received is keeping the family's spirits up.

"We actually got quite a bit of attention on social media. We have the whole family here, cousins, brothers, so it's good that we got a lot of support from everyone," said Sangha.

But with no clues or leads, the family is left hoping for the best.

"Just come home, please. We are all rooting for you and hoping you're healthy and safe," Sanga said, "Just come home as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on Grewal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.