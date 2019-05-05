

CTV Winnipeg





A woman in her 70’s was assaulted and robbed during a break and enter at a home on Parkton Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP say officers from Selkirk and East St. Paul responded to a report of a break and enter in progress around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the woman was in her home when she heard someone ring the doorbell but didn’t answer. They say she later saw a man and a woman in dark clothing break into her car that was parked in the garage. Police say that’s when the woman confronted the suspects, and was assaulted and robbed.

The woman, who did not want to appear on camera tells CTV News she was watching television when she first heard a knock at the door, followed by knocks on the glass of her patio door.

“Then I heard noises in the garage,” she said.

She found the intruders rifling through her vehicle and says a man was holding her purse.

“Not thinking I went and grabbed my purse. I said gimme that,” she said.

The woman said the suspect reacted by hitting her with a type of stick used for gardening and punching her in the face.

“The stick didn’t really hurt that much, but then he started hitting me with his fist right in the face. Two times for sure. Maybe three,” she said starting to cry.

“The last one, didn’t knock me out, but I kind of fell against the van and went in the house and called police … I think they just left.”

The woman said the other intruder was a woman and told the man to shoot her.

“He's beating me and the woman on other side says, ‘Just shoot her, why don't you just shoot her’. I don't know if they had a gun, but that's what she said anyway," said the woman.

The victim said the man was tall and was wearing a hoodie. She said she is speaking out in the hopes more awareness will help protect others and help police track down the intruders.

Police say the woman was treated for her injuries on scene and the suspects ran away before officers arrived.

The RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call 204-482-1222.

-With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell