Justice 4 Black Lives group protest outside of law courts
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 2:35PM CST Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 3:03PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Approximately 100 protesters were outside of the Manitoba Law Courts Monday afternoon for the first of a week of protest events.
Justice 4 Black Lives, a local anti-racism organization, began the protest shortly after 3 p.m. outside of the building.
Justice 4 Black Lives is doing a week of flash protests across the city to highlight issues including racism and police brutality.
The group organized a rally earlier in June which drew thousands to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-with files from CTV’s Touria Izri