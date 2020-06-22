WINNIPEG -- Approximately 100 protesters were outside of the Manitoba Law Courts Monday afternoon for the first of a week of protest events.

Justice 4 Black Lives, a local anti-racism organization, began the protest shortly after 3 p.m. outside of the building.

(Source: CTV News Photo Touria Izri)

Justice 4 Black Lives is doing a week of flash protests across the city to highlight issues including racism and police brutality.

The group organized a rally earlier in June which drew thousands to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-with files from CTV’s Touria Izri