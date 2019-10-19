WINNIPEG - With just two days left until Canadians head to the polls, Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is planning to make a stop in Winnipeg for a last-minute rally on Saturday.

Trudeau is hosting the rally with Winnipeg Centre Liberal candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Punjab Cultural Centre.

People planning on going to the rally must RSVP, and no large bags or backpacks will be allowed.

This will be Trudeau’s second official visit to Winnipeg during the federal campaign. Trudeau came to Winnipeg on Sept. 19 for a rally in Old Market Square, addressing the pictures of the former teacher dressed in brownface.