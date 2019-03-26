Featured
Justin Trudeau to meet with trade leaders in Winnipeg
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with trade leaders in Winnipeg Tuesday. File image.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 3:27AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 3:55AM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be focusing on the training benefits in the recently released budget as he meets with labour leaders in Winnipeg Tuesday.
Trudeau will get a tour of the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology, along with Minister of International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr.
He'll also meet with Richardson International officials in the afternoon before visiting the Manitoba Federation of Labour.
China suspended canola imports from Canadian-based Richardson for what one Chinese official alleged was the detection of hazardous organisms in the company's product, but there is wide speculation it's retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top executive of tech giant Huawei.