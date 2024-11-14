Juvenile counsellor accused of sexually assaulting incarcerated youth: police

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a youth reported being sexually assaulted by a juvenile counsellor while incarcerated.

Winnipeg police say the youth reported the sexual assault in November 2023.

Investigators say the youth was incarcerated at a custody facility in Manitoba between 2022 and 2023.

While in custody, police say the youth formed a relationship with a juvenile counsellor. During that time, he allegedly gave her extra canteen items and sexually assaulted her in exchange.

A 51-year-old Winnipeg man was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

He was released with conditions prohibiting access to anyone under 18 as directed by the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been tested in court.