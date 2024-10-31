WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • JV12 Dakota Lancers win back-to-back Winnipeg high school football championships

    For a second straight season, the Dakota Lancers JV12 football team are league champions.

    The Lancers went head-to-head with the Oak Park Raiders at Princess Auto Stadium Wednesday.

    It was a back-and-forth affair with Dakota coming back and winning 39-33 to claim their second championship in as many years.

    There was also JV9 semi-final action Wednesday—a spot in the final on the line.

    The Vincent Massey Vikings out of Brandon beat the Steinbach Sabres 29-21, while the Miles Mac Buckeyes got past the Grant Park Pirates 26-9.

    The JV9 final goes on Nov. 7.

    The rest of the playoff picture will look clearer as there are six games on the docket Thursday.

