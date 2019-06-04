

CTV Winnipeg





A K-9 unit is credited with taking down an armed robbery suspect after a standoff with police on Sandy Bay First Nation Monday.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service members say they got a call about an armed robbery at a gas station in Sandy Bay First Nation, located about 130 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg, around 7 p.m.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen cash and cigarettes before barricading himself inside a nearby home, where police found him, according to a news release.

Police say they heard a gunshot coming from inside the home and called in an RCMP emergency response team from Winnipeg.

When they arrived, the suspect ran out the back of the home but was soon apprehended by the RCMP K-9 unit.

Sandy Bay First Nation resident Kevin Lawrence James Richard, 23, was taken into custody.

He is charged with theft while armed with a weapon and resisting arrest, among other charges.