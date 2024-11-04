Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Which Canadian political leader would work better with presidential candidates?

The focus for many Canadians will be fixated south over the next number of days as the U.S. election approaches.

In preparation for election day on Tuesday, Angus Reid asked Canadians which of this country’s political leader they thought would work better with the presidential candidates.

Canadians thought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would work better with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, (37 per cent compared to just 23 per cent with Donald Trump), while respondents thought Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre would work better with Republican challenger Trump, (38 per cent compared to 30 per cent with Harris).

The survey also found 18 per cent thought neither would work well with Harris, and 25 per cent thought neither would do a good job working with Trump.

Breaking down the results provincially, the Prairies all thought Poilievre would work better with either presidential candidate.

Manitoba's results showed 41 per cent thought Poilievre would work better with Harris compared to 34 per cent for Trudeau.

As well, 46 per cent felt Poilievre would work better with Trump, to just 26 per cent for Trudeau.

Angus Reid did the online survey from Oct. 24 to 26, questioning 1,627 random Canadian adults. A comparable margin of error for a group this size would be +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.