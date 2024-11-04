Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Which Canadian political leader would work better with presidential candidates?
The focus for many Canadians will be fixated south over the next number of days as the U.S. election approaches.
In preparation for election day on Tuesday, Angus Reid asked Canadians which of this country’s political leader they thought would work better with the presidential candidates.
Canadians thought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would work better with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, (37 per cent compared to just 23 per cent with Donald Trump), while respondents thought Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre would work better with Republican challenger Trump, (38 per cent compared to 30 per cent with Harris).
The survey also found 18 per cent thought neither would work well with Harris, and 25 per cent thought neither would do a good job working with Trump.
Breaking down the results provincially, the Prairies all thought Poilievre would work better with either presidential candidate.
Manitoba's results showed 41 per cent thought Poilievre would work better with Harris compared to 34 per cent for Trudeau.
As well, 46 per cent felt Poilievre would work better with Trump, to just 26 per cent for Trudeau.
Angus Reid did the online survey from Oct. 24 to 26, questioning 1,627 random Canadian adults. A comparable margin of error for a group this size would be +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Winnipeg Top Stories
Harris and Trump make a furious final push before U.S. election day
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the US$1M sweepstakes winners are not chosen by chance
A lawyer for Elon Musk 's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called 'winners' of his US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid 'spokespeople' for the group.
B.C. port employers to launch lockout at terminals as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Daylight savings can negatively affect worker productivity, research says
New research from the University of Oregon finds the annual practice of ‘springing forward’ into daylight time affects productivity more than previously thought.
Pair of tornadoes touch down in 2 New Brunswick communities last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
She was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a year ago. Here's how her condition was reversed
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
Communication issues, double standard for Lebanese-Canadians trying to escape war, says lawyer
Some Lebanese-Canadians are pressuring the federal government to implement emergency measures that would allow Lebanese nationals' family members a less restrictive gateway to Canada, citing more 'flexible' policies for Ukrainians.
Regina
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater was stabbed in the backseat of moving van before going to Boston Pizza for help
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
Edmonton
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
Students lay poppies in Beechmont Cemetery for remembrance event
Not one veteran's headstone in Edmonton's Beechmount Cemetery will be without a poppy this Remembrance Day.
Oilers game Monday night will air on Amazon Prime, not Sportsnet
If you click on Sportsnet tonight to watch the Edmonton Oilers game like you always do, you won't see Leon Draisaitl and company at 6:30 p.m. MT.
Calgary
Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
Calgary EMS say one person has died after a crash east of the airport.
-
Calgary man missing for more than a year
Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.
-
Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core
Calgary police are making changes downtown.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
Ottawa
Mother of eastern Ontario boat crash victim remembers daughter
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
-
'Every last vote counts': U.S. voters in Canada brace for tight presidential election
Canada is home to the largest segment of eligible American voters living abroad.
Kingston, Ont. mother accused of negligence in child's death now charged with murder
A Kingston, Ont. mother who was accused of negligence and abandonment in the death of one of her children earlier this year is now facing a murder charge.
Montreal
EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
Jacques Villeneuve calls thieves of late father's bronze monument soulless idiots
Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them "idiots."
New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
Atlantic
Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Vancouver
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 100,000 hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across British Columbia.
-
Police issue warning after series of violent online marketplace thefts
Following a string of violent robberies linked to an online marketplace, Richmond RCMP are warning the public to be aware of the dangers of buying and selling online.
Vancouver Island
-
Kelowna
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
N.L.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
Southern Ont. suspect accused of breaking window at tavern in Thessalon, peeing in jail cell
A 25-year-old from Otterville, Ont., has been charged with mischief-related offences following incidents that began early Sunday morning at a tavern in Thessalon.
Barrie
One dead in Springwater crash, 3 others hospitalized
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
-
Scooter rider fatally injured after being hit by motorcycle
One man died of his injuries after police say he "became separated" from his electric kick scooter onto the road and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle in Innisfil.
Fighting for change in justice system as son's memory is honoured
Bailey Durocher's parents want to see change after the conditional sentence handed to the driver responsible for his death as their son's memory is honoured.
Kitchener
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
OPP investigating fatal rollover collision in Ariss
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.
London
'Expense of protecting this building is impossible': Business owners in Sarnia, Ont. frustrated with increasing property crime
Any dreams of re-opening The Neutral Zone (TNZ) Paintball in Sarnia, Ont. went up in flames Saturday. Closed since the pandemic, the outdoor business has seen repeated thefts and damage to the property.
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
Residents awoken after man broke into London home and threatened them: Police
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.