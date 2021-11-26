Kaprizov has goal, three assists as Wild rout Jets 7-1

The Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, left, watches his goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) The Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, left, watches his goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Winnipeg Top Stories