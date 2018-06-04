

CTV Winnipeg





The demolition of the former Kapyong Barracks begins on Monday in Tuxedo.

Work is scheduled daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the property, which was used by the Canadian Armed Forces until 2004.

According to officials, the demolition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The government said there may be increased traffic in the area because materials are being transported off site.

The Department of National Defence is moving forward with the demolition to allow for future land use.