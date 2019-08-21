Kasper Transportation announced Monday it’s suspending the bus route between Winnipeg and Selkirk, Man., until further notice.

In a Facebook post the company said it can’t sustain the route without local, provincial or federal partnership.

The company notes it will reopen the route if it’s able to create this kind of partnership with the federal government.

Kasper Transportation said the suspension of this route will allow it to focus on making improvements to existing routes.