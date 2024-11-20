Katherine Dow’s forecast: A gloomy but mild Wednesday ahead

The low pressure system that brought a soggy day to Manitoba yesterday has weakened, setting the stage for improved conditions in the south on Wednesday.

While the low stalled out over the east Red River Valley overnight, delaying snow for southcentral portions of the province, that area still has a strong chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will be hefty out of the northwest at 30 gusting at times to 50 km/h.

Temperatures will be decently warm for much of this region—either just above freezing or a few degrees below.

Snow continues throughout northern Manitoba as well and is likely to continue overnight. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the northeast could get between 2 and 4 cm worth, while the northwest could get between 5 and 10 cm.

Overnight in southern Manitoba, possible flurries will taper off with winds remaining strong.

Snow is likely to continue for northern Manitoba, albeit lighter, into Thursday, while a dryer day is forecasted in the south.

Winnipeg is in for a cooldown, with daytime highs predicted over the next week at or below seasonal values.