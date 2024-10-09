WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Katherine Dow's forecast: A warm but windy day ahead

It’s another day of unseasonably warm temperatures through much of Manitoba.

An upper ridge building over the Prairies brings highs into the mid to high teens in the north, and low twenties in the south on Wednesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout Manitoba, with a touch more cloud coverage in northern regions.

Winds are expected to be strong in the south once again, gusting overnight, as well.

To the north, skies cloud over into Thursday, with a slight chance of showers in northwestern areas like The Pas and Flin Flon.

In the meantime, a cold front associated with the Great Slave Lake low will likely put an end to above-seasonal values.

Much of the south will stay above the 20 C mark on Thursday with lots of sunshine, before a slow descent back to more typical highs into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

