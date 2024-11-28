Katherine Dow's forecast: Blustery, snowy conditions descend on Manitoba

The snowy week continues in Manitoba.

Areas in the northeast can expect two to four centimetres of flurries on Wednesday with above-seasonal values in the mid-minus single digits.

Areas around The Pas and Flin Flon have a 30 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day. Temperatures in that region will be cooler, peaking in the low minus teens.

In the southwest, light snow will taper off throughout the afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies and highs in the low minus teens. However, the wind chill will make it feel closer to -28 C at certain points on Wednesday afternoon, so bundle up if you are spending time outdoors.

Winds will be strong all through southern Manitoba, as well, blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h at points this afternoon.

Temperatures in Winnipeg and surrounding areas are below seasonal, with highs predicted at around -11 C. Minus five is a typical daytime high for this time of year.

Periods of light snow are expected throughout the day in these areas. It could last overnight, with those hefty northwesterly winds not losing any gusto overnight.

The mercury dips in Winnipeg to an overnight low of -14 C. The wind chill will cool it down another -10 C or so.

Some sunshine returns to the southwest on Friday, but it’s not packing much heat. Daytime highs in areas like Brandon and Dauphin are only expected to reach about -19 C.

Another overcast day is likely in store in southcentral Manitoba, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to peak a few degrees cooler, with -13 C expected in Winnipeg.

Periods of snow are expected throughout the day Friday through much of the north. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts another two to four centimetres could fall, with flakes not expected to taper off until Saturday morning.