Katherine Dow's forecast: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures throughout Manitoba

A cloudy Wednesday is setting in across Manitoba.

Much of the province can expect overcast skies, light winds, and highs in the south in the mid-minus single digits.

Southern Manitoba could see periods of light now throughout the day, while flakes could also fly in the northwest off and on throughout the day.

Some cooler temperatures are expected in western parts of the province, with highs at or around -10 C forecast through much of the region.

Periods of light snow are expected in the south beginning around midnight, while flurries are expected to the north.

Temperatures in that region will dip to the mid-minus teens overnight, with the windchill making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Similar overnight lows are expected in southern Manitoba, but the windchill won’t be as frosty.

Thursday brings more periods of light snow in Winnipeg and the surrounding areas, while the west can expect a mix of sun and cloud.

Winds will be strong throughout the south, ramping up out of the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting at times to 50 km/h.