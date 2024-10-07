Katherine Dow's forecast: Sunshine before a mid-week warm-up

Much of Manitoba is kicking off the week with sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures ahead of even warmer values later this week.

Here in the south, we can expect clear, sunny skies and northeasterly winds blowing at 15 km/h – a far cry from the gusts that wreaked havoc on parts of the province this weekend. Highs will be into the upper teens, with southwestern Manitoba nearly cracking the 20 C mark.

To the north, a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures peeking in the single digits to low teens. Winds remain light.

Skies will stay relatively clear overnight, with more light winds on the way.

Meantime, an upper ridge building over the Prairies is likely to bring unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the province for much of the week.

Here in southern Manitoba, we’re likely to surpass 20 C mid-week, with a slow cool-off into the Thanksgiving long weekend, though temperatures will remain above seasonal.

It won’t be quite as warm to the north, but still higher than what’s typical for this time of year. Temperatures are likely to peek in the upper-teens, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.