    Katherine Dow's forecast: Sunshine to close out the work week before weekend rain

    Friday will feel a little closer to a typical October day throughout the province.

    In northern Manitoba, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low teens.

    The south will deal with clearer skies, with temperatures peaking in the mid-teens and light winds.

    Overnight, things take a turn.

    Much of western Manitoba has a chance of rain, while skies in southcentral Manitoba will cloud over, setting the stage for a rainy Saturday ahead.

    Expect those raindrops to fall off and on overnight, as well.

    The sunshine makes its return on Sunday.

