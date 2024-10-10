Katherine Dow’s forecast: The heat spell continues, but we lose the sunshine

The heat spell continues in Manitoba on Thursday with some added cloud coverage.

Much of the south will experience temperatures into the low 20s with increasing cloud coverage throughout the day and strong southwesterly winds at 20 km/h.

Northern Manitoba is in store for a more overcast day with a slight chance of showers in the early afternoon and temperatures in the low to high teens.

Skies remains cloudy overnight Thursday, with winds shifting out of the northwest and ramping up to 30 gusting at times to 50 km/h in southern Manitoba.

Skies are expected to clear out once again on Friday bringing plenty of sunshine, but temperatures begin a slow descent towards more typical October values as a cold front moves in.

Expect highs into the low to high teens through much of the Thanksgiving long weekend.