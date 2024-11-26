Katherine Dow’s forecast: The snow keeps coming

Manitobans will want to keep their shovels handy on Tuesday.

Much of the province has a chance of flurries throughout the day, alongside mostly cloudy skies and strong westerly winds.

The one caveat here comes in the southwest. Areas like Brandon and Neepawa can expect a mix of sun and cloud with chilly, below-season highs into the mid-minus teens. The wind chill will be particularly frosty in this neck of the woods, making temperatures feel upwards of -20 C at times.

The rest of the province can expect highs between -6 C and -11 C.

Skies remain cloudy overnight in the south, with flurries tapering off. To the north, the white stuff is expected to continue falling into Wednesday.

Southwest Manitoba could also deal with flurry activity on hump day, while areas in and around Winnipeg can expect mostly cloudy skies again.

Wednesday will likely be another snowy day for northern Manitoba as well.