Ingredients

  • French Bread
  • Blueberries
  • Sugar
  • Butter
  • Brie
  • Lemon
  • Eggs

Directions

  • Whisk together juice, zest, sugar, and eggs in a saucepan.
  • Stir in butter and cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until curd is thick and starts to bubble.
  • Transfer lemon curd to a covered bowl and chill for at least an hour.
  • In a small saucepan, add blueberries Stir in the sugar and cook over medium heat until blueberries begin to pop and are juicy. Set aside.
  • Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.
  • Evenly place slices of brie cheese on unbuttered side of two slices of the bread.
  • Spread lemon curd evenly on bread slices. Top with blueberries and addition slices of brie cheese. Top with remaining slice of buttered bread.
  • Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Place sandwich, butter side down, in pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted and cheese melts.

 