Katherine’s Blueberry, Brie and Lemon Curd Grilled Cheese Recipe
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:52AM CST
Ingredients
- French Bread
- Blueberries
- Sugar
- Butter
- Brie
- Lemon
- Eggs
Directions
- Whisk together juice, zest, sugar, and eggs in a saucepan.
- Stir in butter and cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until curd is thick and starts to bubble.
- Transfer lemon curd to a covered bowl and chill for at least an hour.
- In a small saucepan, add blueberries Stir in the sugar and cook over medium heat until blueberries begin to pop and are juicy. Set aside.
- Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.
- Evenly place slices of brie cheese on unbuttered side of two slices of the bread.
- Spread lemon curd evenly on bread slices. Top with blueberries and addition slices of brie cheese. Top with remaining slice of buttered bread.
- Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Place sandwich, butter side down, in pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted and cheese melts.