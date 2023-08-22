Keegan Kolesar brings Stanley Cup to Winnipeg
The Stanley Cup continued its tour of Manitoba on Tuesday with a stop in Winnipeg.
Vegas Golden Knight forward Keegan Kolesar, who was born in Brandon, brought the cup to the Red River Community Centre on Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeggers came out to the event where they got the chance to meet Kolesar, get his autograph, and take a picture with him and the Cup.
Nadine Sargent, a volunteer at the Red River Community Centre, said the community couldn’t be prouder of what Kolesar has accomplished.
“Keegan played hockey here. He skated on our outdoor rinks. He played hockey with my own boys,” she said.
“We’re so proud to have him as part of the Red River Community Centre.”
The tour continues on Wednesday when the Stanley Cup heads to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation with Zach Whitecloud. The celebration includes a pancake breakfast and entertainment.
Earlier in the summer, the Stanley Cup also made stops in Brandon and Oakbank.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider relocation after wildfire impact: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Regina
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Man dies in Regina police custody following medical emergency
A man has died following a medical emergency while in Regina police custody in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
Class of 2023: Regina Sports Hall of Fame names newest inductees
Local coaches, a sports writer and a Canadian championship bowling team are among the Regina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.
-
Chartier in Beaumont announces closure
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont has announced it will close its doors this fall.
Toronto
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
-
'There was blood everywhere:' Man stabbed multiple times while pushing granddaughter in a stroller
Videos have emerged showing the moments before and after a man was stabbed multiple times while pushing his granddaughter in a stroller down a residential street in Oshawa on Tuesday morning in what police believe was a random attack.
Calgary
-
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
-
10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground
Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park.
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
Ottawa
-
City staff urge council to send Carling high-rise proposal back to committee over improper notification to feds
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Atlantic
-
'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
-
New Halifax transit safety bylaw aims to reduce incidents of on-board violence
Halifax’s transit safety bylaw passed its second reading in front of city council Tuesday.
-
Saint John Energy says recent outages are due to NB Power transmission line
Saint John Energy says there have been four service interruptions on the same transmission line since August 7.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
-
Displaced by wildfires? Here's what you should know about home insurance
Dozens of structures in West Kelowna have been destroyed or damaged, and while evacuees are still processing the devastating events, many are left wondering how much their home insurance will cover.
-
Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say
Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.