TIM SALZEN -- A virologist at the University of Manitoba said the province’s success in containing community transmission of COVID-19 during Phase One of the economic reopening may bode well for the next phase, which begins Monday.

Jason Kindrachuk told CTV News Winnipeg that the measures Manitoba Health has taken to control transmission are paying off so far.

“What we’re seeing is that obviously community transmission has been decreased—the virus is still circulating to some extent, but we’re able to identify cases, testing is going well, contact tracing is going well,” Kindrachuk said.

Kindrachuk said health officials would have assessed those accomplishments before approving the scope and timing of Phase Two, so long as the amount of testing being done increases.

NEW INSIGHT INTO SURFACE TRANSMISSION

Health experts have given a lot of attention to the question of how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces and how transmissible it may be from surfaces to humans.

Daycare facilities reopening Monday must ensure toys and other frequently touched surfaces are easily cleaned and are sanitized frequently.

Kindrachuk said even after more than five months of intensive study, researchers are still seeking definitive answers to questions of transmission through surface contact.

It has become known that earlier estimates of how long the virus can live on surfaces may have been a little high.

“The amount of time that this virus can remain infectious on a surface is probably a bit more limited than what we have thought initially, but we’re still getting a sense of how much that has actually driven the amount of transmission that we’ve seen, “ said Kindrachuk.

He said as researchers gather data in this area, it’s still critical that people practice proper hand hygiene.

EFFECTS OF HYGIENE, DISTANCING AND SANITATION ON IMMUNITY

Some have speculated that measures such as physical distancing, staying home, wearing masks and constant handwashing may be impairing our ability to develop COVID-19 immunity.

Kindrachuk says it’s important to remember all the surfaces in our home and work environments are covered with microbes, so we are exposed to these on a daily basis.

He said lifestyle changes we’ve adopted since the pandemic began less than five months ago may not make a significant difference in the long-term.

“Ultimately, it’s likely not going to have a massive effect on our long-term immunity, including for young kids like the toddler we have in our house, “ said Kindrachuk.