Kelvin Goertzen holds onto long-time seat in Steinbach

A Tory stronghold in southern Manitoba remains PC blue, with incumbent Kelvin Goertzen winning his sixth election in a row in the constituency.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Goertzen the winner, grabbing 71.8 per cent of the vote with five of 12 polls reporting.

Goertzen has been MLA in the constituency for 20 years, winning every election since 2003 with more than 80 per cent of the vote each time. He served as Manitoba's 23rd premier and interim leader for about two months following the resignation of then-Premier Brian Pallister.

Goertzen also had his fair share of time in cabinet, taking on ministries including health and education. Most recently, under Heather Stefanson's government, Goertzen was appointed the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Manitoba.

Goertzen was running against a full slate of candidates in the riding: Cyndy Friesen with the Manitoba Liberal Party, Gord Meneer with the NDP, and Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau with the Green Party of Manitoba.