WINNIPEG -- Blaine Ruppenthal, a Grade 12 student at Kelvin High School, has died due to complications from the flu, according to a letter sent to parents of his schoolmates.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg School Division, it happened on the weekend and the letter was sent to parents and guardians of all students at the school. They also said the family asked them to let the school community know about a memorial Facebook page where friends can share memories and condolences.

The Facebook page is called Prayers for Blaine Ruppenthal.

“We are shocked an deeply saddened by the news of his passing,” said the letter from the high school, which was posted to the Facebook page.

The spokesperson said the school’s crisis response team has been activated and the overall school crisis plan was followed.

The response team visited with Ruppenthal’s classes to offer help to students and staff, and a counselling centre has been set up in the guidance area, where students can receive further support.

“It is hoped that by providing a supportive place for expressions of grief, the students and staff will be able to understand and cope with the loss,” the letter from Kelvin High School says.

“Just as we have encouraged students to express their feelings here at school, we also encourage you to discuss the death at home.

“Listening to your child and acknowledging their feelings will be helpful. As each child and their experiences are different, the need for discussions and support will also vary.”

Earlier this month, CTV News reported that health officials in Winnipeg are scrambling due to a flu season where multiple strains are circulating at one time.