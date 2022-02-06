Kenaston Boulevard reopened after crash damages Hydro pole

A section of Kenaston Boulevard has reopened after a vehicle crashed into a garage damaging a Hydro pole.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News a vehicle crashed into a residential garage on Sunday morning, damaging power lines in the process.

The crash led to the closure of Kenaston from Academy Road to Tuxedo Avenue. The road reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Carver said the damaged power lines "can cause a significant hazard," adding Manitoba Hydro crews were working to repair the lines which was expected to take the bulk of the day.

Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News it was notified of the crash around 7 a.m. They said a truck had hit and broke a Hydro pole.

"No wires came down so no customers lost power," Owen said in an email to CTV News.

"We will need to replace the pole later today and may need a temporary outage for our crews to safely do the work."

Owen said late Sunday afternoon crews are replacing the broken pole, adding power was shut off for 14 customers but was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

Carver said no arrests have been made, and police do not know the cause of the crash.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson