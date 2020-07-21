WINNIPEG -- City council in Kenora, Ont., is set to vote on a controversial loitering bylaw on Tuesday.

CTV News previously reported the proposed bylaw would give police and bylaw officers the power to ticket people who stay around on public property.

Marlene Elder, a community activist, said this bylaw targets homeless and Indigenous people.

"We know that, they (council) know that. But they are not prepared to admit to that. So that is why we are stepping out," Elder said.

Elder added she feels like this bylaw would impact people’s ability to protest in Kenora.

"So it will affect our ability to raise issues on public property. So that is a serious concern," she said.

Elder noted she thinks this bylaw has been proposed now that tourists are returning to the area.

"There is a whole bunch of areas that they are saying it's for but really it is to just clean up the town in the summer for those tourists that are now being welcomed back,” she said.

CTV News reached out to Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard for comment.

He declined an interview but said in a statement that council needs time to review the additional information and have a discussion to make the best decision.

Council will be voting on the matter at a meeting on Tuesday.

If the bylaw is passed, people could face fines up to $100.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.