Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider

Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue is pictured on Feb. 10. Police are investigating a random machete attack in the area that sent a 50-year-old man to hospital. (image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue is pictured on Feb. 10. Police are investigating a random machete attack in the area that sent a 50-year-old man to hospital. (image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island