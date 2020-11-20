WINNIPEG -- A seniors’ home in Kenora, Ont. is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced the outbreak on Friday, saying it is at Benedickson Court, a senior housing complex.

The NWHU said an outbreak is declared in a seniors housing complex when one lab-confirmed case is found in a staff member or a resident. The unit is putting infection control measures in place.

“In addition to practising personal prevention measures, only essential visitors should enter Benedickson Court during this time of increased risk,” Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU, said in a statement.

Anyone identified as a close contact linked to the outbreak will be directly contacted.

The NWHU is warning residents there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Kenora region. The test positivity rate in the region is 1.5 per cent, the highest since the pandemic started.

As of Friday, there have been 36 COVID-19 cases in the region since the pandemic started, with eight cases listed as active.

The NWHU has reported a total of 96 cases, with 12 still listed as active.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the NWHU and Benedickson Court for more information.